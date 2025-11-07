Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 895,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $65,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,109,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,552 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 36,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after acquiring an additional 57,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shade Tree Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shade Tree Advisors LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

