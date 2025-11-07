Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,246 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,238,042 shares of company stock worth $155,252,726 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.30. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

