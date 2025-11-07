Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 31,407 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 7.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $218,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock valued at $623,934,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

