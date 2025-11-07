UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 59.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

