Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,566,000 after buying an additional 42,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 551,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 83,085 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 272,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $70.14 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.