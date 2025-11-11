Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Sells 6,967 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $328.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.03 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

