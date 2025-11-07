Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 846.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%.The company had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Lifecore Biomedical updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LFCR opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lifecore Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

