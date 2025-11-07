Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd $SAND

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $91,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $117,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAND. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.51. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.