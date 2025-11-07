Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162,899 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $64.62 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.