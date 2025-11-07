Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – November 6th

IREN, Cipher Mining, Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are publicly traded equities of companies whose business models or balance sheets give them significant exposure to Bitcoin — for example Bitcoin miners, exchanges or custody providers, and firms that hold BTC as a reserve asset. Stock market investors buy these shares to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the crypto industry while remaining within the regulatory and trading framework of equity markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Marathon Digital (MARA)

TeraWulf (WULF)

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

