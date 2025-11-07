Bank of Montreal Can Sells 210,067 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 823,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,067 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

