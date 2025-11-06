Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $340.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $623.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

