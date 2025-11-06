Amer Sports, Inc. $AS Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,945 shares during the period. Amer Sports accounts for 3.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $80,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 17.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amer Sports by 19.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Amer Sports stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.