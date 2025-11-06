Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Holdings Decreased by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.00, for a total transaction of $67,875.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.8%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $548.55 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

