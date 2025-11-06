Huntington National Bank Sells 880 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 58.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the second quarter worth about $17,747,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 26.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average of $223.59. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $223.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

