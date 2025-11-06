Ovata Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. JBS makes up about 0.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JBS during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JBS during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBS during the second quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBS during the second quarter valued at about $172,000.

Get JBS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of JBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of JBS in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of JBS from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

JBS Trading Up 1.0%

JBS opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35. Jbs N.V. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

JBS Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.