Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 886 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE SHW opened at $335.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.77 and a 200-day moving average of $348.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

