SP Asset Management LLC Sells 6,047 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.