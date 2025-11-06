ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,215 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $115.13 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $119.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, November 20th. The 2-1 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 19th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

