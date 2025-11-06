Barclays Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $200.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $225.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,231,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,203,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,669,000 after acquiring an additional 198,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.