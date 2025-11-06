NWK Group Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

NWK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 7.2% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $358.98 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

