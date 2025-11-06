Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of Carlisle Companies worth $48,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $329.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $472.66.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

