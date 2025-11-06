SP Asset Management LLC Invests $482,000 in Energy Transfer LP $ET

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
NYSE ET opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 103.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer
In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ET
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.