SP Asset Management LLC Invests $482,000 in Energy Transfer LP $ET

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 103.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.