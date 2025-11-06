Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Target Price at $17.88

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.8750.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 723,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 219,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

