Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $266.27 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

