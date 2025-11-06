Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,195 Trane Technologies plc $TT

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $436.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

