Simmons Bank Sells 29,189 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,189 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $257.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $195.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $170.77 and a twelve month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

