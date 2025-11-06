Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 294,488 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of General Mills worth $186,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 819.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $46.40 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

