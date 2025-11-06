SP Asset Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,218,000 after buying an additional 777,619 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average of $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.