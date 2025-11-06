SP Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Genpact Limited $G

SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of G. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Genpact by 208.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,190.40. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Genpact Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of G stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

