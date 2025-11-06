Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,411,000 after buying an additional 363,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,711,000 after purchasing an additional 558,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,013,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,840,000 after purchasing an additional 96,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.5%

NTRS stock opened at $128.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $135.48.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTRS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. The trade was a 139.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. The trade was a 36.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 4,417 shares of company stock worth $566,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.