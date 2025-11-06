Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,500 Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR $CHA

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $11,034,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $4,111,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $1,619,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chagee during the second quarter worth about $178,000.

Get Chagee alerts:

Chagee Stock Up 1.7%

CHA opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64. Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chagee ( NASDAQ:CHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $465.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.14 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chagee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Chagee in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chagee

Chagee Company Profile

(Free Report)

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chagee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chagee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.