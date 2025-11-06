Insider Buying: ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Purchases $730,546.70 in Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $730,546.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,119,362 shares in the company, valued at $236,002,588.20. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,152 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,208,483.92.

On Thursday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,700 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.61 per share, for a total transaction of $77,537.00.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,128 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $413,680.96.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,847 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $582,226.04.

On Monday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,280.00.

On Friday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,335 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,739.95.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,172 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $886,129.84.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,540 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $919,575.80.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,550 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,660.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,566 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.10 per share, for a total transaction of $579,456.60.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $53.76.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after buying an additional 378,327 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

