Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,663. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $165.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $166.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.