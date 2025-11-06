GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,257,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $241,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,226,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,943,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after buying an additional 157,839 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,708,000 after purchasing an additional 109,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

