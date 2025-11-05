Radcom (RDCM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Radcom to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $18.0470 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Radcom Stock Performance

Shares of Radcom stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.69. Radcom has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDCM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Radcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Radcom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radcom by 171.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Radcom in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Radcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radcom Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

