Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $65.11 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $65,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.9% during the second quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 94,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1%

Danaher stock opened at $213.89 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

