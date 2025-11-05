Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.770-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s payout ratio is 85.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avient in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 60.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avient by 8.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

