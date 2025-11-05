PLBY Group (PLBY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $29.5120 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.46. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of PLBY Group by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 81,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLBY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

