19,117 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.2% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.