Blue Barn Wealth LLC Sells 2,671 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $425,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

