Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 7,661 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 2.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.97. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

