GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after buying an additional 1,717,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,449,000 after buying an additional 993,022 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,536,000 after buying an additional 530,828 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 208.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 1,492,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,821,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 588,909 shares during the period.

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

