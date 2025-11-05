Ellevest Inc. Acquires 5,552 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 763,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,315,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,027,000 after purchasing an additional 699,021 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,455,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,105,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 385,440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.0677 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

