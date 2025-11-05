Ring Mountain Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after purchasing an additional 104,309 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $211.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.30. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

