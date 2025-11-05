FWG Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 9,538 The Trade Desk $TTD

FWG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,491 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,252 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,935,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,169,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,703,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.48.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

