Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM is Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,948 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,880,000 after purchasing an additional 616,733 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,908,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,996,000 after purchasing an additional 193,939 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,658,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,409,000 after purchasing an additional 368,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

