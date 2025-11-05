Itron, Inc. $ITRI Stock Position Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Itron were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Itron by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 41,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI stock opened at $106.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $43,983.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,551.27. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,577.24. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

