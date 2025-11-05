Comparing SUNation Energy (SUNE) & The Competition

SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SUNation Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SUNation Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNation Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 SUNation Energy Competitors 426 1179 1827 80 2.44

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential upside of 5.95%. Given SUNation Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SUNation Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SUNation Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $55.79 million -$15.85 million 0.00 SUNation Energy Competitors $20.63 billion $321.02 million -4.29

SUNation Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SUNation Energy. SUNation Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy’s peers have a beta of -76.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 7,700% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -41.62% -158.58% -50.14% SUNation Energy Competitors -27.37% -21.31% -3.67%

Summary

SUNation Energy peers beat SUNation Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

SUNation Energy Company Profile

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

