ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.3770, with a volume of 1977676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Stephens decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,967,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 861,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,694,000 after buying an additional 641,631 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

